Strs Ohio Acquires 26,985 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,967,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 369,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,648.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VST shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.61%.

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

