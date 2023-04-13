Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

