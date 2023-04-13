Strs Ohio Buys 1,002 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $45.55 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

