Strs Ohio Buys 6,214 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 447,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after buying an additional 436,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,067,000 after buying an additional 401,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,204,000 after buying an additional 314,207 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 58.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after buying an additional 299,953 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.1 %

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

