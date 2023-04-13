Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after buying an additional 369,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,660,000 after acquiring an additional 102,734 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,653,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,852,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

