Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,664 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,618 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 180,766 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

