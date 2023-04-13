Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.28 million, a P/E ratio of -30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -132.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLYM. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.