Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after buying an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,173,000 after buying an additional 183,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 83,097 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,005,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $140.00 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.83 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

