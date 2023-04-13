Strs Ohio Has $1.63 Million Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) by 675.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,964 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Arcellx worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

ACLX stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $35.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $214,343.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,673.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 11,221 shares of company stock valued at $350,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

