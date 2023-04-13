Strs Ohio Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Post were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Post by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of POST stock opened at $89.14 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.28 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

