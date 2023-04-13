Strs Ohio Increases Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,396,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.19.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

