Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Shares of DRH opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.