Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 18.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 378,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $101.19 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Articles

