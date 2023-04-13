Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Medpace by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP opened at $189.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.25. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

