Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,495 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,245,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 661,149 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 474,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,013,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after buying an additional 473,422 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $221,934.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

