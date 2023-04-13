Strs Ohio Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,541,000 after acquiring an additional 368,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,416,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 774.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 105,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Landstar System by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 103,440 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Landstar System by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after buying an additional 98,958 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.18.
Shares of LSTR opened at $178.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.46.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
