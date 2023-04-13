Strs Ohio Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Toro by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:TTC opened at $104.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.
In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,576.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
