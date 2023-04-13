Strs Ohio Purchases 816 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,982,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $168.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.