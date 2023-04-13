Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

