Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in National Instruments by 77.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,386 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,739,000 after acquiring an additional 568,002 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 27.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,107,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after buying an additional 460,212 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $15,710,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $14,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock worth $2,224,644. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NATI. Morgan Stanley lowered National Instruments to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

See Also

