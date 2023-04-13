Strs Ohio Sells 3,169 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,504,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,321,000 after purchasing an additional 110,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,958,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Ameren by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,985,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184,046 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152,598 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEE opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average of $85.17. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.55.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

