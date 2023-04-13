Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 399,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 712,690 shares.The stock last traded at $6.64 and had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $716.23 million, a PE ratio of -41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Hope S. Taitz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at $447,608.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner acquired 21,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 268,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 232,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

