Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 2,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 156,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several brokerages have commented on SGHC. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

