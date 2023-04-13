Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 2,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 156,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
Several brokerages have commented on SGHC. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
