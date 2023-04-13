Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after buying an additional 423,606 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after purchasing an additional 184,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,605,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

SYF opened at $29.53 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

