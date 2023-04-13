Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.6 %

TTWO stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $140.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

