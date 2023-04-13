TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 29,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 81,715 shares.The stock last traded at $8.52 and had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.10 to $12.10 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

