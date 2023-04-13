Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.62. 6,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 328,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $689.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of -0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.