The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $18,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CLX opened at $157.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.91.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.