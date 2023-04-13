The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO opened at $372.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.87 and a 200-day moving average of $320.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $421.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.80.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

