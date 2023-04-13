The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $37,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.80.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $372.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $421.27.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

