The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Southern by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Shares of SO opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

