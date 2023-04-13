Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Holdings Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of TITN opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $652.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.65. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.87.

Insider Transactions at Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TITN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

