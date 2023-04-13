Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Boosted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 615.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

TT stock opened at $174.90 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.72.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

