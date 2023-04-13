Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,619 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,386,000 after buying an additional 1,166,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 815,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,485 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,336.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

