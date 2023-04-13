TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $25.64 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVX opened at $169.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

