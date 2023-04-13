TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO) PT Lowered to $28.00

TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s current price.

TXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on TXO Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on TXO Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

TXO Energy Partners Price Performance

TXO stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. TXO Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.23.

TXO Energy Partners Company Profile

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

