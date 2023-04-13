UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of UniFirst worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 520.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 328.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $168.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.25. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $205.59.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

