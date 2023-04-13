Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Universal Display by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $148.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $155.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.38.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.90.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading

