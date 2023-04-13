Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Stories

