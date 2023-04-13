Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 187,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 495,901 shares.The stock last traded at $118.73 and had previously closed at $118.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

