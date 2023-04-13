Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oikos Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,982,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,592,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,980,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.27. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $164.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

