Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,324,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 119,807 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,757,000 after acquiring an additional 91,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 75,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $191.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $219.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.