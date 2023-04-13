Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,257 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,857,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,750,000 after buying an additional 227,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $192.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $219.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.90.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.