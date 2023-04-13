VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) were up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 232,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,325,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
Several equities analysts recently commented on VNET shares. Nomura lowered shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
