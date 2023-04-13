VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) were up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 232,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,325,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VNET shares. Nomura lowered shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

VNET Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.