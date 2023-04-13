Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.39. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

