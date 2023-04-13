Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WSO opened at $313.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.18. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $343.85.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.17.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

