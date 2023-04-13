Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.9 %

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

WY stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

