Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.3 %

WSM stock opened at $117.98 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

