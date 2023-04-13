Winch Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

