WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 467,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,184,455 shares.The stock last traded at $6.23 and had previously closed at $5.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $933.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.66 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 14.51%. WisdomTree’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About WisdomTree

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.